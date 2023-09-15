Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi make glamorous red carpet appearance in London

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were dressed to the nines at the Vogue World: London 2023 event. The royal couple exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Thursday in London.

©WireImage



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a glamorous pair at the Vogue World: London 2023 event on Sept. 14

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s older daughter, 35, stunned wearing a floral cape dress by Richard Quinn that featured gloves. Beatrice completed her glam look with a bold red lip, pumps and her hair swept up. Meanwhile, the Princess’ dapper husband sported a smart white suit jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie.

The pair, who celebrated three years of marriage in July, cozied up next to each other as they posed for photos on the red carpet at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. At one point, Edo was photographed kissing his wife on the cheek as she laughed.

©Getty Images



Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie also attended the event in London

Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, also stepped out for the star-studded event wearing a teal Fendi Couture dress. Eugenie, 33, attended the event sans her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Kate Winslet, Gemma Chan, Sienna Miller, Jared Leto, Rita Ora and Simone Ashley were among the other famous faces in attendance.

Vogue World: London 2023, which kicked off London Fashion Week, featured performances and a live runway show. According to British Vogue, it “formed a heartfelt love letter to the capital’s rich arts, culture and fashion scene, and those who work within it.”