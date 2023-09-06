Princess Beatrice is gaining a sister-in-law!

Wedding bells are ringing in Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s family again! Princess Beatrice’s husband revealed on Wednesday that his younger brother Alby Shale is getting married.

Edo shared his brother’s engagement news on Instagram, writing: “🌟 So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! 💍 Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life.”

“Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness,” he continued. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! ❤️.”

Alby is Edo’s half-brother. The siblings share the same mother, Nicola Williams-Ellis. The Princess’ husband also has a sister named Natalia.

Edo’s kids reportedly at roles at a family wedding this summer. According to the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was asked to be a flower girl at Edo’s stepsister Phoebe Williams-Ellis’ wedding in July, while Edo’s son, Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang, was reportedly a pageboy.

©Getty Images



Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice have been married since 2020

Princess Beatrice and her husband, who secretly tied the knot in 2020, celebrated three years of marriage on July 17. Edo marked their wedding anniversary with a romantic tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together,” he wrote alongside a photo of Beatrice and pictures of flowers. “I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”