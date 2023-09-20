Nickname for Princess Beatrice’s daughter revealed

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s ex has revealed a nickname for his and Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Dara Huang, who shares seven-year-old sonChristopher Woolf with Edo, revealed the moniker in a comment left on Edoardo’s birthday tribute for Sienna this week.

“Happy birthday Cece❤️❤️❤️,” Dara commented on the post.

Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter, who is currently tenth in line to the throne, turned two on Monday, Sept. 18. The interior designer celebrated his daughter’s second birthday with an adorable photo on Instagram showing Sienna wearing a floral dress and a sombrero as she walked away from the camera.

“Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day. 💕💕💕,” Edo penned alongside the snapshot.

Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s name is a tribute to Sienna’s maternal grandmother, Sarah Ferguson, as well as her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. A family friend previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that Beatrice and Edo “were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

Sarah has called Sienna Princess Beatrice’s “mini-me.” On Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, the Duchess of York said that when she follows her granddaughter “it looks just like Beatrice. She does the same thing as Beatrice.” Sarah admitted, “It’s taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around. Literally mini-me. I mean, off she goes hunting for ducks and walking through puddles and likes the rain on her head.”