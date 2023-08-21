See Miley Cyrus as Maid of Honor at her mom Tish Cyrus’ wedding: Pics

Miley Cyrus celebrated her mom’s wedding over the weekend during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. Tish Cyrus tied the knot with ‘Prison Break’ actor Dominic Purcell, wearing a stunning strapples gown in white featuring a lace overlay, while the groom wore a white button up paired with black pants.

The 30-year-old singer serves as Maid of Honor, standing next to her mom and celebrating her special day, wearing a one-shoulder baby blue dress. The celebrity family was photographed by paparazzi during the private event, which took place poolside at their residence, with white rose petals scattered around, adorning the backyard of the lavish mansion.

Miley can be seen holding white flowers during the ceremony, and was later photographed having casual conversations with the attendees. Tish’s son Trace Cyrus, and her eldest daughter Brandi Cyrus were also at the wedding. However, siblings Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus were not in attendance, as they are rumored to not be on good terms with Tish, and instead decided to show support for Billy Ray Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Tish showed love for Miley, Brandi and Trace on Instagram Stories, sharing a throwback photo on Sunday, one day after the wedding. She also showed support for Miley’s upcoming project which is set to be released on August 25. Tish and Dominic went public with their romantic relationship in November 2022, announcing their engagement shortly after and sharing their excitement for their union.

Miley’s dad Billy Ray was also romantically linked to Australian singer Firerose in November 2022, after the celebrity couple announced their decision to divorce on April of that same yer, after being together for 28 years.