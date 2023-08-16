Miley Cyrus teases ‘I Used to Be Young’: here’s what you need to know

Miley Cyrus has her fans saying, “Mother, we are ready.” The incredibly talented artist seems to turn anything she touches into gold, and she is making sure her next project is bigger than the rest with impressive marketing.

On Tuesday, posters popped up around Los Angeles with lyrics to some of her old tracks and one on the horizon. She used quotes from “It’s the Climb,” “Party in the USA,” and “Wrecking Ball.” Cyrus shared a video on social media sharing the posters with no audio, captioning the post, “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

The “7 Things” singer, who is nominated for five MTV VMAs, also changed the thumbnails on her videos on YouTube to black and white with “USED TO BE YOUNG” written over it.

The Hannah Montana star has talked about these lyrics in the past. Talking to British Vogue for their May cover, she said a songwriter came to her with a track that was “the standard f**ked up in the club track.” “I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens,” she said. The song made her reflect: “It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

The songwriter may not have made the sale, but it did inspire Cyrus to write a different song. The 20-year-old artist said she hoped it would release soon, and shared the lyrics during the interview, “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

Her half-sister Brandi Cyrus has also talked about the track on her podcast Your Favorite Thing. She said her “favorite song” off Endless Summer Vacation was actually not on the album and would be coming out later.

More than a new song?

The post has fans in a frenzy, with some hoping it’s not only a new song but a tour announcement. But Cyrus has already said she did not want to tour her eighth studio album,Endless Summer Vacation.

However, her tenth anniversary of Bangerz is around the corner, and she is releasing the 10th-anniversary reissue of her fourth studio album on September 29, which is the home of “Wrecking Ball.” Since she included the lyrics to the song on the posters she put around town, and her old school classic “It’s the Climb” some fans are hoping for her own “Eras” tour, following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps.