Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have a song together! A look at their relationship

Beyonce has released a new album. “Cowboy Carter” shows Beyonce giving the country genre her own twist, featuring collaborations with country and pop artists like Dolly Parton, Post Malone, and Willie Nelson. One of these collaborations is with Miley Cyrus, a pop star that has never forgotten her country roots, with the two collaborating on

Beyoncé and Miley’s relationship goes way back, with Miley sharing her admiration for Beyoncé many times over her career.

Miley has always loved and admired Beyonce

On her Instagram stories, Miley has shared a look at her relationship with Beyonce, showing how much this song means to her. One of the clips shows Miley talking about a performance she did alongside Beyonce and Rihanna, when she was 16 years old.

“What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the big legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time,” said Miley, looking emotional.

“I got brackets on the back of my teeth, and I’m singing with Beyoncé!” she said.

Miley’s admiration for Beyonce dates back to her tween years

Another video shared by Miley shows her excited to meet Beyonce for the first time in an awards show. “Beyoncé is here, my mom’s always telling me, ‘What would Beyoncé do?’ So I am excited to meet her tonight,” said Miley at the time.