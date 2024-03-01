Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have us ready to dance with ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’: WATCH

Miley Cyrus has done it again. The 31-year-old singer broke the Internet this week when she teased a new song was on the way with the one only Pharrell Williams. The track, “Doctor (Work it Out)” has officially premiered, and it came with an epic music video showing off Miley’s dance moves, and what is becoming a signature hairstyle, she first debuted at the Grammys.



The pop dance track is reminiscent of Miley’s Bangerz (2013) days with a more mature sound. It’s the first song of 2024 for the “7 Things” singer who famously broke records with her 2023 release “Flowers,” which earned her her first Grammy award this year.

She took home two awards at the Grammys for the song: Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance. Safe to say whenever Cyrus releases music - it’s going to be a hit.



Unfortunately, for fans eager to see Cyrus perform her album Endless Summer Vacation (2023) and all her new songs on tour, that day may never come. The singer has expressed that she does not get the same joy and satisfaction out of touring.

In 2023, after the release of “Flowers,” she told British Vogue, “It’s been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” referring to the ‘Bangerz Tour.’ “Not only ‘can’t’...because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” She continued.

Cyrus’ new song comes amid a slew of family drama. There have been reports floating around that she is no longer in contact with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The rift reportedly came after his divorce from their mom, Tish Cyrus. But their parents aren’t the only ones with rumored drama. There have been bizarre rumors floating around the last few days that Tish allegedly “stole” her husband, Dominic Purcell, from daughter Noah Cyrus. As noted by TMZ, the rumors are that Noah dated him first. The 24-year-old sister of Miley did not attend their wedding.

