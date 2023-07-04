Party in the USA: Add these songs to your epic 4th of July playlist

It’s the Fourth of July which means millions around the United States are celebrating the Holiday with bbqs, fireworks, and music. If you’re hosting a summer kickback, boat ride, or party, here are 20 songs to add to your 4th of July playlist that your guests won’t hate.
1. Los Tigres del Norte Oficial - América
2. Chuck Berry - Back In The USA
3. Lenny Kravitz - American Woman
4. Lady Gaga - Americano
5. Ethel Cain - American Teenager
6. Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A
7. 2Pac - California Love
8. Faith Hill - “This Kiss”
9. Steve Miller Band - Living in the U.S.A.
10. Don McLean - American Pie
11. Lana Del Rey - Ride
12. Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
13. Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A.
14. Abba - Dancing Queen
15. Journey - Don’t Stop Believin‘
16. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers- American Girl
17. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
18. JAY-Z - Empire State Of Mind ft. Alicia Keys
19. Will Smith - Wild Wild West ft. Dru Hill, Kool Mo Dee
20. Eagles - Hotel California
