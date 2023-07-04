The USO Presents "VH1 Divas Salute The Troops" - Show©GettyImages
USA

Party in the USA: Add these songs to your epic 4th of July playlist

Capture the spirit of celebration

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s the Fourth of July which means millions around the United States are celebrating the Holiday with bbqs, fireworks, and music. If you’re hosting a summer kickback, boat ride, or party, here are 20 songs to add to your 4th of July playlist that your guests won’t hate.

1. Los Tigres del Norte Oficial - América


2. Chuck Berry - Back In The USA


3. Lenny Kravitz - American Woman

4. Lady Gaga - Americano

5. Ethel Cain - American Teenager


6. Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A


7. 2Pac - California Love


8. Faith Hill - “This Kiss”



9. Steve Miller Band - Living in the U.S.A.


10. Don McLean - American Pie

11. Lana Del Rey - Ride



12. Beach Boys - Good Vibrations


13. Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A.

14. Abba - Dancing Queen

15. Journey - Don’t Stop Believin‘

16. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers- American Girl


17. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama


18. JAY-Z - Empire State Of Mind ft. Alicia Keys


19. Will Smith - Wild Wild West ft. Dru Hill, Kool Mo Dee

20. Eagles - Hotel California



