Shakira shares ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ tracklist and reveals new collaborations

Shakira has millions of fans around the world following her every move on social media since she announced a new album is on the way. As the excitement builds, on Thursday, the Colombian icon surprised fans by revealing the track list for ‘Las Mujeres ya no Lloran.’ The list also revealed all the exciting collaborations we can expect to hear on March 22.

“Very excited to show you the song list and the amazing collaborations for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ (some of you already knew, others not yet!) Just 3 weeks to go!” Shaki wrote on Instagram along with the stunning cover art on the back of the album. The singer sits on top of a floor made of teardrop-shaped diamonds, which goes along with her metaphor, where her tears turn into diamonds.

The first exciting collaboration kicking off the album is ‘Puntería’, featuring Cardi B. As Bizarrap announced at Premio Lo Nuestro, they have another collaboration titled ‘La Fuerte’. Their second collaboration comes after their viral and record-breaking ‘BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53’, which is also in the album, with a remix by DJ Tiësto.

Another track is called ‘Tiempo Sin Verte,’ and she teams up again with Rauw Alejandro on ‘Cohete,’ and Grupo Frontera for ‘Ente Paréntesis.’ There are three more solo tracks: ‘Cómo Dónde y Cuándo’, ‘Nassau’, and ‘Última’.

Included in the album are previously released singles ‘Te Felicito’, with Alejandro; ‘Monotonía’, with Ozuna; ‘TQG’, with Karol G; ‘Acróstico’, with her sons Milan and Sasha; ‘Copa Vacía’, with Manuel Turizo; and ‘El Jefe’, with Fuerza Régida.

A highly anticipated album

Shakira didn’t just share her album details on social media; she also posted them on billboards worldwide, ensuring her fans catch every detail before her 12th studio album drops.

This upcoming release marks her debut in the LP format, featuring four unique editions with distinct covers and colors, making it a special collector’s item.

‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ is Shakira’s first album since 2017’s ‘El Dorado’. Given the song titles, it appears to be entirely in Spanish. So, her English-speaking fans will have to wait for an English edition. If she did release an English album, it would be her first in a decade, following her 2014 self-titled album, ‘Shakira’.

