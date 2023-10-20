Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus share new version of ‘Wrecking Ball’

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have teamed up once more. The two have shared a new version of “Wrecking Ball,” which will be featured in Parton’s new record, “Rockstar.”

In a video released on her Instagram, Dolly Parton discussed her experience the first time she heard “Wrecking Ball,” comparing it to Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” which Parton wrote. “When I heard ‘Wrecking Ball’ I almost wept in my car. When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be?” she wrote in the caption. “I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do! “Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)” is OUT NOW!”

This time around, the song starts as a piano ballad, with Parton performing the first verse. Cyrus joins her in the chorus and takes the lead on the following verse. The song wraps up in a slower tempo, with the two transitioning into “I Will Always Love You,” one of Parton’s biggest hits.

Miley Cyrus’ close relationship with Dolly Parton

To celebrate the release of the song, Cyrus also shared a post on Instagram, sharing photos of herself and her aunt Dolly. In one photo, the two are wearing black outfits with leopard print details on them, while the other appears to be the cover of Parton’s upcoming album, showing her inside a car while dressed in black and gold.

“I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs.” wrote Cyrus. “I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley”