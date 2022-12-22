Why Dolly Parton starts celebrating Christmas the day after Thanksgiving

It seems Dolly Parton is a big fan of Christmas celebrations! The music icon revealed that she was excited for the day after Thanksgiving to arrive, as this is the time in which she likes to put up all her decorations and get into the holiday spirit.

Loading the player...

Dolly says she always decorates her house in late November, and she is always eagerly awaiting for the moment to come. “In my own life, for real, I start my Christmas decorations and singing Christmas songs the day after Thanksgiving. I start decorating outside putting the wreaths on the gates and Christmas trees outside.”

The singer also said during her recent interview with The Tenessean that “It doesn’t take much” for her to “get in the spirit: some decorations, some Christmas music and I’m good to go.” Dolly explained that it is a big celebration for her as it is one of her favorite moments of the year, “From then till first of the year, I’m celebrating Christmas.”

This year the legendary artist is joining Miley Cyrus for a big holiday celebration. Dolly will be co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, with some special guests including Sia, Fletcher, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and more.

Aside from the musical guests, the show will feature multiple comedians, including Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. “Looks like we’re in for an iconic Miley’s New Year’s Eve,” reads the posts’ caption.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve” was first hosted last year, with Pete Davidson co-hosting alongside Cyrus, and was a success, featuring performances from Anitta, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlisle, among others. The show drew in around 6 million viewers.