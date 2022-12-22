Miley Cyrus shares full lineup for her New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus is hosting her second New Year’s Eve Party, revealing the musical artists that are along for the ride. This year, Cyrus will be joined by her godmother Dolly Parton, who’ll be her co-host.

NBC revealed the line up of artists for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which promises a fun evening filled with pop icons and rising comedy stars.

NBC shared the post on Instagram, sharing that some of Cyrus’ guests includes Fletcher, Latto, the band Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia, who’s perhaps the most notorious guest of the list.

Aside from the musical guests, the show will feature multiple comedians, including Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. “Looks like we’re in for an iconic Miley’s New Year’s Eve,” reads the posts’ caption.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve” was first hosted last year, with Pete Davidson co-hosting alongside Cyrus, and was a success, featuring performances from Anitta, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlisle, and more. The show drew in around 6 million viewers. “I think we represented what New Year’s is really about, which is connecting with each other, celebrating the year you’ve had, looking forward to the year that’s going to be,” said Cyrus to The Hollywood Reporter. “That was challenging, too, because we’d had such a hard two years and it was hard to ask people to reflect with happiness.”