Miley Cyrus is willing to portray her legendary godmother, Dolly Parton, in a biopic

Nobody knows Dolly Parton like Miley Cyrus; therefore, she is willing to portray her legendary godmother in a biopic. The 30-year-old singer and actress told E! News that she would absolutely do it, even though that is a conversation she has never had with Parton.

“I’m sucked; I’m tucked and plucked, just like she taught me,” Cyrus assured, adding, “Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I’m already doing it.”

©GettyImages



Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

While there is nothing known to be in the works, in the meantime, Miley and Dolly will co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live from Miami. The show will air on NBC and Peacock Saturday, December 31, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast is set to end at 12:30 a.m. ET.

The second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special will also welcome celebrity guests and musical performances. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” she said in a promo video.

“Well, we do that every day. Don’t we, Miley?” the country music icon added.