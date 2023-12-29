Dolly Parton fan gets a surprise phone call and serenade

Dolly Parton has made one of her fan’s dreams come true with a kind gesture. The beloved country singer surprised him with a phone call and a brief serenade right around Christmas.

LeGrand Gold is a resident of Utah and has been a Dolly Parton fan all of his life. He was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer in 2021, and, to keep his spirits up, had made a bucket list with some of the things he wanted to accomplish. Meeting Parton was one of the items on the list.

“She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I’m immortal now,” said Gold to NBC affiliate KSL. “That was really cool. It made me feel good.” Gold’s wife revealed that he had 11 items on his list. The family thought that meeting Parton was one of the list’s most impossible requests.

Parton also discussed the encounter and shared how grateful she was to have him as a fan. “I’m just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime,” she said. “I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say and I’m just happy to know that I’ve touched your life in some way. So thank you for honoring me with that.”

Parton’s Christmas present was shared with the world

Gold shared a video of his phone call with Parton on his YouTube channel, which shows a brief moment when she serenades him with one of her most famous songs, “I Will Always Love You.”

