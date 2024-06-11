Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce after sharing sweet message about Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus seems to be making an effort to get closer to his daughter Miley Cyrus, after an alleged family drama. The singer has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Firerose, less than a year after the pair celebrated their special day, with fans previously speculating about their relationship as the pair had stopped posting each other on social media.

The news comes after the singer shared a sweet message about Miley, revealing how proud he is of her successful career, and sharing a throwback photo. As TMZ reports, Billy filed for divorce in late May, without making any major announcement about the split.

The two musicians were together for 7 months, and while the reason for the divorce has yet to be revealed, fans think it could have something to do with Billy trying to get closer to his family after a rumored family feud after his divorce from Tish Cyrus.

This is also the singer’s third marriage, as he was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, and went on to marry Tish, with whom he shares three kids together, Miley, Braison, and Noah. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022, and Billy went on to get engaged in August of that same year.

Billy and Firerose met on the set of ‘Hanna Montana’ and also did music collaborations in 2021. “6 months ago I married this man. Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!” Firerose wrote on Instagram in April 2024, before the divorce was filed.