Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus shares sweet message amid family feud

Billy Ray Cyrus seems to be making an effort to get close to his estranged daughter Miley Cyrus, amid what seems to be an ongoing family drama. The popular singer took to social media to share a sweet throwback photo with Miley, praising her for her successful career and latest achievements, as well as sharing the memory behind the photo.

“One of my best memories ever: [CMA Country Music] Fest, back when it was Fan Fair,” he wrote on Instagram, showing a framed photo of him with Miley as a baby in his arms. “That’s [Miley Cyrus] and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus.”

©Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram





He also showed a handwritten poem framed above the photo. The proud dad proved that despite the rumored feud, he is supportive of Miley’s personal life and her career. “She’s a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!”

An insider revealed to E! News that there has been a series of obstacles in their relationship in the last couple of months. “The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year,” the source said.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” Miley said to Vogue about her mom’s new romance. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul.”