Miley Cyrus calls out the GRAMMYs and reveals if she’ll ever act again

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy award this year, but the singer thinks she should have gotten her flowers earlier. With over 20 years in the industry in a variety of genres, millions of streams, and number-one hits, there’s no denying Cyrus’ talent and impact as a singer.



©Getty



Miley accepts her award at the GRAMMYs

At the 2024 GRAMMYs in February, Miley’s viral track, “Flowers,” took home two awards: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year. However, many were surprised that she had not received an award in the past.

In her cover story with W Magazine, the Hannah Montana star shared her thoughts about how long it took for the Recording Academy to take her seriously. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?” she told the outlet.

“I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f**k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f**k was I?” The “7 Things” singer continued. “This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”



Cyrus stood out at the award show, performing the hit that won her two awards. Her performance has over 33 million views on YouTube, and she called her 12-year-old self to make it happen. “I wrote on this dream board that I wanted to show up to the Grammys with a childlike confidence,” she told the outlet. “My 12-year-old self got to come out and play while my 31-year-old self was in Bob Mackie with big hair.”



Backstage, she admitted to feeling fear. “I didn’t always have the fear of performing that I have now. But going from spending two years alone and seeing no more than one person a day during lockdown to knowing that millions of people watch the Grammys is a big shock to the nervous system,” the 31-year-old said. Before she went onstage and the curtains lifted, she said she was screaming at the top of her lungs, “‘I am free!’”

Will Miley ever act again?

While Miley is now known for her music, the world watched her grow up while she was the star of her own TV show, Hannah Montana, alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus. The series made her a Disney sensation and launched her career as a singer.

Cyrus went on to star in films like LOL (2012) and The Last Song (2010), but we have not seen her since the series Crisis in Six Scenes (2016). To the delight of her nostalgic fans, we may see her step in front of the camera in the future.

Miley confirmed that she would act again with the right part - which would be, in her words, a character “bigger” than her. “I would like to act again,” she confirmed. “But the role would really need to be right since it’s kind of hard for people to see past me and buy into a character. The character would either need to be an extension of myself, or someone—or something—with a personality that can conquer my own.”

