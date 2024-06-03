Paris Jackson debuts new shoulder tattoo, adding to her collection of over 80

Paris Jackson may have covered all her tattoos with makeup at the GRAMMYs earlier this year, but it wasn’t because she regretted her collection. She’s added another one. The 26-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson debuted a new shoulder tattoo on Monday, June 3rd.



Paris turned to artist Nicole L for her latest tattoo, who shared the photos on Instagram. “No.5 Sanskrit,” she wrote in the caption. Sanskrit is an ancient Indic language of India, and Hindu scriptures and classical Indian epic poems are in the language. “Thank you for believing in me,” the artist continued.

The singer and artist have not confirmed the meaning, but our sister brand HELLO! reports that roughly translated from Devanagari script, the tattoo reads, “Go there, however, for the grace of god.” A commenter wrote the same thing under the post.

Paris is not only a lover of tattoos - but piercings. In the photo, you can see her six ear piercings, filled with small gold hoops.



©@ParisJackson



Paris loves showing off her colorful ink

It’s hard to know exactly how many tattoos Paris has, but it’s at least 80. She’s also been her own tattoo artist, “I’ve done a few of my own,” she told PEOPLE in 2022. From colorful chakras, a dragonfly, sunflower, crescent-moon, and more, the singer also has a series of tributes to her dad, including her ‘Applehead’ tattoo on her foot and the cover of his 1989 album, ‘Dangerous.’



©GettyImages



When she covered her ink at the GRAMMYs she explained the reason why to Entertainment Tonight, saying she wanted the focus to be on her Celine dress. “I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don’t want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I’m wearing,” Paris said. “And it gives the dress its own moment, you know?”

In addition to new ink, the singer bought some new facial jewelry. She has a double nose piercing, with one on each nostril. Taking to her Instagram story Monday, Paris showed off new nose rings that looked edgy and cool.