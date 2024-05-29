Demi Lovato shares emotional meaning behind her latest tattoo: ‘I am so happy’

Demi Lovato is adding a new piece to her extensive tattoo collection. The talented singer, who has always shared her most special moments with her fans and followers, has revealed her latest design, paying homage to an important person in her life, her mom, Dianna De La Garza.

Demi took to social media to share a video of the process before getting tattooed, showing the design, which reads; “I love you more,” in Dianna’s handwriting. The ink is located under the portrait of her great-grandmother on her forearm, making it even more special.

“She and I also used to get into little arguments about who loved each other the most, so it holds a lot of value to me,” Demi shared on TikTok. “We had such a great time today. Not only was she super sweet, but she’s super talented,“ the singer said about her tattoo artist Avia Logothetis.

“I am so happy with the way this tattoo came out. It looks beautiful and exactly like my mom’s handwriting. It holds so much meaning to me. Here’s to you mom, I love you more,” she declared, adding that the placement was perfect, after giving it a thought.

“I’m really happy with this placement too because it’s right underneath a portrait of my great-grandmother,” she added. Demi is known for having meaningful tattoos with her family, and designs that symbolize her past struggles, and the obstacles she has overcome.

Her mom Dianne, has also been present throughout her career, and her personal life, including her highs and lows. “She’s resilient, inspiring and strong. Because of her journey and strength to overcome the obstacles that she’s faced in her life, she is my hero,” Demi previously said to People.