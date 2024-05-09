Brooke Shields reveals matching tattoos with her daughters Rowan and Grier, and the meaning behind them

Brooke Shields shared a sweet moment with her daughter on the red carpet of her latest movie ‘Mother of the Bride.’ The Hollywood star stepped out in a red dress and red stilettos and posed next to her 20-year-old daughter Rowan.

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles arriving at the premiere of the Netflix rom-com, with Rowan matching with her mom in a red dress and black heels. The pair also revealed their new matching tattoo, pointing at their new ink in front of the cameras.

During their interview with ET, Brooke revealed that they got matching ladybugs tattooed on their wrists. However, this is not the first tattoo she gets with one of her daughters. “This is the tattoo that I got with my younger daughter, who asked me to do this on her 18th birthday,” she said about her daughter Grier, showing a pair of high heels inked on her forearm.

“She used to wear my high heels all the time,” Brooke explained. “When your daughter wants to be branded with you, you just say yes,” she proudly said. Talking about her relationship with her daughters, she talked about Grier going off to college soon.

Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy

“I’m not quite in denial but, definitely, I’m going to be a mess,” she said to the publication. “I really am going to be a mess. But I know that they’re going to come back,” she added. “I mean, my older daughter comes back often and, you know, they’ll be my babies forever.”

About her red carpet appearance with Rowan, the model said to ET; “It’s so special on so many different levels... [and] the movie is so special, it touches upon so many different themes and stories and relationships.”