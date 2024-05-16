Brooke Shields’ 22-year marriage with Chris Henchy: The secret for their longtime romance

Brooke Shields is opening up about her romance with Chris Henchy after being together for 22 years. The celebrity couple met in 1999 on the set of her TV show ‘Suddenly Susan’ and have been inseparable ever since. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2001 and welcomed their two daughters, Rowan in 2003 and Grier in 2006.

During her latest interview with Us Weekly, while promoting her new Netflix movie ‘Mother of the Bride,’ the actress revealed the secret of her longtime relationship, admitting the key to a good relationship. “Always have forgiveness in your heart, but make sure that you communicate about it,” she said to the publication.

“Don’t just give forgiveness and say, ‘Oh, well, I guess this is the way it is.’ Or, ‘Oh, I’ll forgive that behavior,’ or [do it] just to keep the peace,“ she explained. “Instead of pointing the finger, like, ‘You made me feel like this,’ just [change] the vernacular [to], ‘I got to be honest. I really felt like this when that happened, what was going on with you?’” she added.

“And then you decide if you really want to forgive the person, but to just forgive blindly so that you stay together? It’s going to implode one day,” she said. “That is my opinion.” The celebrity family is known for being very close, and Brooke revealed that they waited until late in their relationship to have kids.

“You add kids to it and it actually makes the picture look so different,” she said to Us Weekly, adding that she wanted to have kids until her “late 30s, early 40s.”