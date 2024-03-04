Meghan Markle to join Katie Couric and Brooke Shields in Texas: Details

Meghan Markle will be marking International Women’s Day at the 38th edition of SXSW’s annual conference. The Duchess of Sussex is set to appear alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and Nancy Wang Yuen on Friday, March 8, during the opening day keynote panel.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle will be participating in a panel at SXSW 2024

The session “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen” on International Women’s Day will be moderated by Errin Haines, who is the host of The Amendment podcast and editor-at-large for The 19th News.

“Women’s representation in media and entertainment has come a long way, but there’s still much to be done, especially for women of color and mothers. Social media’s omnipresence has raised the stakes, creating an often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular,” South by Southwest Conference and Festivals said in a press release about the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel.

Katie retweeted the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “So excited for this!!! @sxsw #InternationalWomensDay.” Meanwhile on Instagram, the Emmy Award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author penned, “Excited to be going back to Austin to kick off @sxsw on International Women’s Day with this incredible group of ladies! 🤠💪 Will I see you there?!”

Hugh Forrest, co-president and chief programming officer for South by Southwest (SXSW), called Meghan, Brooke, Nancy and Errin “the perfect finishing touch to eight days of remarkable Keynote Speakers,” adding, “We are so honored to host this distinguished group on International Women’s Day for a significant discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment.”

The SXSW 2024 is taking place March 8 through March 16 in Austin, Texas. The annual March event celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television, and music.