©Instagram
CELEBRITY KIDS

Brooke Shields and her look-alike daughter celebrate new achievement: ‘Got her license!’

Grier shares an incredible resemblance with Brooke, and she will also be following in her footsteps, pursuing a modeling career.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Brooke Shiels is a proud mom! The 58-year-old actress is celebrating with her 17-year-old daughter Grier Henchy after officially becoming a licensed driver. The pair documented the moment on social media, with the model sharing a photo of Grier behind the wheel, with many online users surprised by the resemblance between the pair.

©Instagram

“Got driven by my kid!!!!” Brooke wrote, explaining that she “got her license.” Fans of the star congratulated the mom and daughter duo, while some others shared their disbelief. “I thought this was her, not her daughter!! Twins!!” one person wrote. “OMG! I thought that was you being very focused and serious behind the wheel,” someone else commented.

©Instagram

Grier shares an incredible resemblance with Brooke, and she will also be following in her footsteps, pursuing a modeling career. And while the actress was opposed to the idea at first, as she faced a series of struggles as a young model in the entertainment industry, she still supports her decision but wants her to attend college.

Celebrity Sightings - Day 5 - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022©GettyImages

“I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was [when I was a model],” she said on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ back in June, following the release of her documentary, where she details some of the difficult moments she experiences. “That’s brutal and backstage is just brutal. I never did runway, I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle it,” she added.

READ MORE

BROOKE SHIELDS REVEALS THE CONDITIONS FOR HER DAUGHTER GRIER TO START MODELING

BROOKE SHIELDS SAYS JFK JR. MADE HER TAKE A CAB HOME AFTER SHE DIDN’T SLEEP WITH HIM

BROOKE SHIELDS WANTS TOM CRUISE’S CAKE AGAIN: ‘HE STOPPED SENDING IT’ AND CUT SURI AND KATIE FROM CARD


Related Video:

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more