Brooke Shields and her look-alike daughter celebrate new achievement: ‘Got her license!’

Brooke Shiels is a proud mom! The 58-year-old actress is celebrating with her 17-year-old daughter Grier Henchy after officially becoming a licensed driver. The pair documented the moment on social media, with the model sharing a photo of Grier behind the wheel, with many online users surprised by the resemblance between the pair.

“Got driven by my kid!!!!” Brooke wrote, explaining that she “got her license.” Fans of the star congratulated the mom and daughter duo, while some others shared their disbelief. “I thought this was her, not her daughter!! Twins!!” one person wrote. “OMG! I thought that was you being very focused and serious behind the wheel,” someone else commented.

Grier shares an incredible resemblance with Brooke, and she will also be following in her footsteps, pursuing a modeling career. And while the actress was opposed to the idea at first, as she faced a series of struggles as a young model in the entertainment industry, she still supports her decision but wants her to attend college.

“I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was [when I was a model],” she said on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ back in June, following the release of her documentary, where she details some of the difficult moments she experiences. “That’s brutal and backstage is just brutal. I never did runway, I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle it,” she added.