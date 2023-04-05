Brooke Shields wants Tom Cruise’s cake again: ‘He stopped sending it’ and cut Suri and Katie from card

Brooke Shields was left wondering what affected her friendship with Tom Cruise, after the actress noticed she was no longer on his holiday cake list. Brooke has revealed that not only did she stop receiving the long-awaited coconut cake he sends to his celebrity friends every year, but he also cut his ex-wife Katie Holmes and his daughter Suri, from the Christmas card that came with it.

During her recent interview with People, Brooke explained that she enjoyed the cake and would look forward to receiving it every year, before Tom stopped sending it. “I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about].”

The famous $126 bundt cake made by Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, is one of the highly anticipated gifts for members of Tom’s holiday list. However Brooke has revealed that things started to change following his split from Katie in 2012.

“It was from [Tom, Katie] and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom,” she added. “Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped.”

The actress went on to say that she has no idea “what happened” in her friendship with the actor, but she would like to receive the cake again. “I want to get back on that cake list. It’s the best cake,” she said. “Tom, I need to be back on the cake list.”

This is not the first time celebrities talk about the cake, as Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donell and Jay Ellis have said that this is one of the highlights of the holiday season. “It’s literally like getting a trophy,” Jay previously said.