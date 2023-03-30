Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s daughter shares a new look

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s daughter is shaking things up. Bella Kidman Cruise showed off a new hairstyle and thanked her stylist for making it all possible. She shared an image on one of her Instagram stories, showing off her shoulder-length dark hair.

©Bella Kidman Cruise



Bella’s Instagram story

Bella Kidman Cruise shared a photo and tagged her stylist, writing a thankful message over it. “Hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you,” she wrote, tagging Jennifer Ball. Her hair is dark and styled in a mullet, which she capped off with a dark hat.

Earlier in February, Jennifer shared a video of Bella’s fresh haircut, which looked shorter than it does now. The video shows her smiling at the camera and showing off her hair from different angles. “Double ‘wow’ for the most gorgeous human and haircut to match,” wrote Jennifer.

Bella Kidman Cruise is adventurous with her hair, often dying it in different colors. She’s previously dyed her hair red and blonde. Bella’s Instagram is often focused on her artwork, rarely sharing photos of herself. She’s based in London and lives with her husband Max Parker.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted Bella and her brother Connor when they were married. The couple had a decade-long relationship, marrying in 1990. While Kidman rarely speaks about her private life, in 2019, she spoke about Bella and her childhood.

“Bella lives just outside London,” revealed Nicole, per Grazia magazine. “You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘Mission Impossible,’ and ‘The Portrait of a Lady.‘ They both had English accents when they were little.”