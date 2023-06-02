Brooke Shields reveals the conditions for her daughter Grier to start modeling

Brooke Shields has had an incredible modeling and acting career, but not everything has been easy. This is why the protective mom had reservations about her daughter Grier Henchy’s interest in modeling.

In a recent interview with Live with Kelly and Mark, Shields confessed that she “fought” the idea of Grier modeling for “so long.” She said Grier, whose father is Christopher Thomas Henchy, is doing “little things here and there,” but Grier but she has to wait until she’s older, since she is still 17. “The rules have changed,” she said, “I’m just so happy about that.” Grier will turn 18 on April 18, 2024.



The 58-year-old revealed that Grier, who is reported online as 5’8 or 5’9, is interested in runway modeling. While Shields never did it, she knows the industry. “That’s brutal,” she said. “Backstage is brutal.” The Chalet Girl actress admitted that she doesn’t think she could have handled it.



Now that Grier will soon be able to pursue her dreams, Brooke said, “I finally had to give in.” But the experienced mom made some conditions. Shields told Grier, “a.) I’m not gonna be your manager. You’re going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you’re gonna listen to me.” The final condition, she has to go to college.



Shields was managed by her mother, who she said protected her. “My mom was my manager, and we were glued at the hip, which probably was how I could survive because you couldn’t get to me,“ she said. ”She was such a mama bear and so protective. On the one hand, I was very naive and on the other, I was just thrown into this crazy world.”



The model, who recently opened up about her date with JFK Jr, also talked about how much the industry has changed. “It’s so much faster now. We didn’t have social media when I was a model you know? I wasn’t traveling all over to Europe unless it was for photo shoots it didn’t do show after show after the show which is just such a rat race,” she explained. But at the end of the day, if she’s passionate about it, Grier has her mom’s support - as long as she follows her guidelines.