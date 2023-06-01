Britney Spears wants her kids ‘to be happy’ amid their move to Hawaii with ex-husband

Britney Spears wants her kids to be happy. The fan-favorite singer has consented to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s wishes, to move with their kids to Hawaii, despite the former backup dancer sharing a public letter about their plans, as reported by TMZ.

However, it seems Britney is not happy about the family matter being made public, with her lawyer Matthew Rosengart revealing that she does not want to interfere. Rosengart also sent a letter to Federline’s attorney accusing him of “creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue,” describing the situation as ”undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary.”

And while the singer doesn’t have a close relationship with her kids at the moment, an insider said to ET that she “loves and has always supported” them “and wants them to be happy.” Rosengart revealed to the publication that he is “sure Kevin is very pleased. He needs to make plans for the move and these plans take months to put it into effect.”

Federline’s lawyer said that “the boys are very excited if they’re able to relocate to Hawaii,” adding that Britney would “do the smart thing and not object.”

“My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother …. and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly,” Britney previously wrote, after her son Jayden said to the Daily Mail that their “Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston.”

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal our mental state,” he said.