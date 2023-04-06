Brooke Shields says JFK Jr. made her take a cab home after she didn’t sleep with him

Brooke Shields is full of stories. The model and actress has lived an incredible life full of love interests that include Liam Neeson, Michael Jackson, John Travolta, and John F. Kennedy’s son. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that JFK Jr. gave her the best kiss in her life, but she decided not to sleep with him.





The 57-year-old recalled a “real date” they had in Aspen, Colorado, in the 1980s when she traveled there with her mom. The Kennedys were there on vacation, and she tried to impress him on the slopes, even though she had never skied before in her life.

It worked because he invited her to spend time with the family at a local bar. After some bar fights, JFK Jr. proposed they “get out of here.” “And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah, I do want to get out of here, John Kennedy,’” Shields said.

On their date, he gave her an unforgettable smooch, “the best kiss I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. But the Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields star “froze” at the possibility of having sex because she was in love with him. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re falling in love, and if you sleep with him, he may not talk to you again.”



Shields said she loved him since she was 3. “I was so madly in love with him since the time I was three. My mom would say, ‘That’s the boy you’re going to marry.”

Guarding her heart, she said, “I wasn’t playing a game. I really was just so afraid of being really hurt.” “Because if I slept with him, I would have given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything.”



JFK Jr. may not have been used to a woman turning him down, because he seemed to react negatively, making her take a cab home. “I had to get a cab home, which was a little less chivalrous, in my opinion,” Shields explained.

The next day on the slopes JFK ignored her, which she said showed his true colors. “He didn’t look at me and he didn’t talk to me,” she said. “On the one hand, I was like ‘Shit.’ On the other hand, I was like, ‘Oh, thank God, because he still might not have talked to you.”

JFK Jr. went on to marry Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996 before they died in a plane crash in 1999.

.