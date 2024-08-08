Tish and Noah Cyrus are reuniting after family drama: 'They are ready to move on'

Noah and Tish Cyrus are ready to work on their mother-daughter relationship after all the controversy caused by their family drama. The pair are reportedly getting closer and putting their differences aside, and they have been spotted together during a recent outing last week.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail showed the singer and her mom out in public together. Now, a close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that they "are working on rebuilding their relationship."

"It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again," the insider said to the publication, adding that Tish has been trying to contact her daughter to reunite.

“Tish has repeatedly reached out to Noah and has tried to be there for her since the drama unfolded,” the source explained. “She really wants to have a good relationship with Noah and wants peace within the family. They are both ready to move on.”

Another source said to the publication that the singer wanted to move forward from the family drama. “She just wants to focus on her life and move forward,” the insider said back in May. “It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom, and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her.”

Tish continues to have a successful marriage with actor Dominic Purcell after reports of Noah previously having a brief romance with the star. “Although Noah’s relationship with Dominic wasn’t extremely serious, it still felt like a betrayal in her eyes," a source previously said.

