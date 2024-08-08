Selena Gomez's engagement rumors after latest night out with Benny Blanco

It seems things are getting serious between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The celebrity couple have been open about their relationship since going public with their romance, with the singer always sharing their sweet moments together and even talking about their appreciation for each other in previous interviews.

And with their romance going strong, rumors about a possible engagement have started. But it seems like it's not just speculation, as fans have one clue that could indicate that they are engaged.

During their latest night out, Selena wore a stunning champagne dress paired with gold metallic heels. The actress took to social media to show off her look as she was getting ready for their romantic date. Benny can be seen in the mirror selfie, wearing blue pants with a floral print and a white top.

© Selena Gomez/Instagram

"A night out," Selena wrote. However, fans of the couple were focused on something else apart from their outfits. The star placed a pink heart emoji on her hand, and fans think she purposely covered the fourth finger of her left hand, where an engagement and wedding ring would usually be.

© @selenagomez

Benny has previously talked about marriage plans and revealed that he would like to start a family in the future, during an interview with Howard Stern. The popular gossip site Deuxmoi also shared a report that a celebrity couple, believed to be Selena and Benny, suggested the pair “got engaged over the weekend to her boyfriend of a year."

© @selenagomez

The post stated that the engagement was “at their usual beach house hang out” and they were “surrounded by friends.” However, the pair have yet to confirm or deny the news.

