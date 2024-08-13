Kylie Jenner talks co-parenting with Travis Scott and shares rare insight about Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has been navigating life as a single mother after calling it quits with the father of her two children, Travis Scott, in January 2023. A few months later in August, she sparked rumors with Timothée Chalamet, making their first public appearance in September at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert at SoFi Stadium.

Kylie Jenner and Chalamet go public, packing on the PDA at Bey's concert in September 2023

The couple will soon celebrate their anniversary, but very little is known about their relationship - and she likes it that way. The 27-year-old makeup mogul has made rare public appearances with the Wonka actor, and they have not posted any photos on their social media profiles with each other.

Kylie was British Vogue's September cover star, and she shared a rare comment about their relationship, confirming that she has made the active decision to keep it away from the spotlight, saying it "feels good." “Privacy is so important to me in life,” she explained.

© GettyImages Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet 2023 US Open

As for how things are going co-parenting with Scott, who was recently arrested and released without charges in Paris after allegedly attacking a security guard at Paris' luxury Georges V hotel, they're making it work. Whenever she is away she explains that Stormy and baby Aire, formerly known as Wolf, are "with their father.” Scott lives in Texas, and they split their time there and with her in California.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Travis Scott backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

She said on the "very rare" occasion they are both traveling, big sister Khloé Kardashian takes over on auntie duties. This is very convenient because her daughter, True, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, is in Stormi’s class at school. We will have to wait and see if the relationship goes so far that they one day say "I do" and we see Chalamet stepping in to play the role of step-dad.