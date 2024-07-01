Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy a rare night out at TCL Chinese Theatre

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a rare night out together on June 28 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. This was their first joint public appearance in months. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 26, and the Dune star, 28, kept their date night casual yet stylish. Kylie donned a chic ensemble featuring a white tube top paired with black pants, a camo hat, and flip-flops, exuding an effortless charm.

Timothée complemented her look with a laid-back black long-sleeve tee over matching cargo shorts, a black baseball cap, and Nike sneakers. Both stars wore black face masks to adhere to pandemic precautions.

© The Grosby Group Still going strong! Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet keep a low profile with baseball caps and face masks on as they are spotted heading to the Grauman's Chinese Theatre to watch a movie on romantic date night in Los Angeles.

The couple first ignited romance rumors in April 2023 following Kylie's split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2. Speculations were confirmed when Kylie and Timothée were seen engaging in affectionate displays at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles the following September.

Since then, sightings of the couple have been scarce, making their recent public appearance a surprise. Their relationship has blended private moments and high-profile outings, intriguing the public.

Kylie and Timothée's latest date night rekindles interest in their relationship and confirms that they are still going strong despite their busy schedules and personal commitments. The last time they were spotted together was in January, prompting speculation from the media.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are seen at the Final game with Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 10, 2023 in New York City.

According to sources who spoke to The Daily Mail, the couple is still together, but Jenner's friends are worried since they live on opposite coasts. “Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothee, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he’s just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore,” said an anonymous source.

The source claims Jenner’s sisters are advising her to reconsider the relationship. “Kylie is madly in love with Timothee and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last,” continued the source. “But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t.”