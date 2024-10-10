Bianca Censori made her parents believe she was divorcing Kanye West: 'They can’t understand what is happening'

Bianca Censori and Kanye West made headlines after reports of their divorce coming to light. However, the couple seemed to have confused the public on purpose after telling their friends and family they were ready to call it quits and making a public appearance days later showing their love for each other.

But it seems the pair went as far as to tell their inner circle they were separating, including Bianca's family, who is reportedly "shocked" after learning that the news about the divorce is far from true. A close source to the Censori family revealed to the Daily Mail that her parents were left confused after learning about their latest outing.

The rapper and the Australian architect had not been spotted together in several weeks, but they decided to step out together, showing PDA while shopping in Japan, just one day after the media reported that they were divorcing.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori match in all white ensembles

“Her parents are shocked by what they're seeing – they feel tricked because Bianca told them she was getting ready to leave,” a source told the publication. “They can’t understand what is happening and feel that she is being controlled.”

© Grosby Group Ye and Bianca Censori exit The Ritz Paris and head out for lunch

A second insider shared more details. "Bianca’s family feels very confused right now. Her sister just spent time with her in LA and she saw firsthand how dysfunctional Bianca’s marriage is," the publication shared. "When she went back home, she told everyone that she couldn’t take it anymore then suddenly, she is back in Japan and loving up on Kanye."

© Grosby Group Kanye West is seen leaving Florence with his wife Bianca, sporting a bathrobe

"Her story keeps changing and no one knows what will come next," the source added. "If Kanye can have so much control over her that she is being dishonest with her family and friends, it is scary."

Reports about their divorce come to light:

"Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split," TMZ reported after multiple close sources shared details about their marriage struggles.

It was also said that the rapper "plans to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca." They were last seen together on September 20, with many online users wondering about where Bianca was after the rapper stepped out by himself multiple times.