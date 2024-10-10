Jennifer Lopez credits twins Emme and Max for helping her hhrough the 'hardest time' of her life: 'I just needed to be with my kids'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about one of the hardest moments of her life. The Hollywood star has remained positive despite going through a public breakup with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. The pair had remained silent until now as JLo shared her thoughts on the emotional and vulnerable experience she went through this summer, which resulted in the filing of their divorce.

The musician had a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, where she highlighted the support of her family and "beautiful kids" Emme and Max, amid the difficult moments that she faced this year. "How can I pay attention to that when I have these beautiful kids and all this amazing stuff going on in my life? I can't," she said about remaining grounded despite struggling with her relationship.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez with Emme and Max in Japan

Jennifer shares the 16-year-old twins with singer Marc Anthony. While her relationship with Ben came to an end, she always made her family a priority, successfully building a loving blended family with the actor's kids from his previous relationship with Jennifer Garner. The pair are parents to Samuel, Fin, and Violet.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez arrives at Sam Affleck's graduation with her twins Max and Emme.

"It's not until you go through incredibly hard moments and huge disappointments that you never could have imagined, that these things start becoming crystal clear," she said in the interview. "But the journey for me started probably when I had my kids, and that was 16 years ago."

"You start slowly chipping away at different things - 'This is not right and this is not right' — and learning how to be on your own, and you start putting the pieces together and then you think, 'Oh, I did it! I've got it!'" Jennifer added. "Even now being a parent, I have much more empathy for what they've been through. I love my parents, but I do see the effect of who they were and how they were raised, on me."

The reason she canceled her concert tour:

"I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life," she explained in the conversation. "And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."