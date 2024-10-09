Jennifer Lopez reveals what she learned about love amid Ben Affleck divorce: 'I’m not looking for anybody'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about a new chapter of her life. The Hollywood star shared her thoughts on her professional projects throughout her successful career and on her personal life, revealing what she has learned about love and the struggles she has faced after making headlines this year for her relationship with Ben Affleck.

JLo appeared on the cover of Interview Magazine and explained why love is "scary" and "confusing," and what it feels to be with someone "who truly loves you."

"This summer, I had to be like, “I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that," Jennifer said, explaining how it felt. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, “These things are not going to kill me,” it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

© Marc Piasecki

The actress sat down for an interview with Nikki Glaser, where she shared her most profound feelings and emotions, admitting that she is "not looking for anybody" and has found happiness while focusing on herself.

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill," she continued. "Here’s the thing: There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?" Jennifer Lopez to Interview magazine

© Lionel Hahn Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story"

The singer also joked, saying that it "only took 30 years" for her to focus on herself and be open to learning. "You know what? For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, “I have to have that to be whole and happy.” And you don’t."

"Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing. You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better, because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries. And I go, “Here’s where you’re falling short for me, and here’s where I’m falling short for you.” And so, we get better at those things together," she shared with the publication.

© Kevin Mazur

Jennifer went on to talk about the perception of the media and online attention. "Some people are going to love you and some are not going to understand you, and some people just want to hate you to hate you, and none of that really matters. What matters for me, as an artist, is doing work that inspires me and that I enjoy doing."

"I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else. I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff. If you hope to have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business," she concluded.