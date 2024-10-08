Emme Muniz and Fin Affleck spotted taking driving lessons in Los Angeles

Emme Muniz is preparing to take a new step towards independence. The 16-year-old child of Jennifer Lopez is preparing to take the wheel, following in Fin Affleck's steps, who was recently seen taking driving lessons in Los Angeles.

Emme and Fin are known to be great friends and share a lot of things in common, including their style and music taste. The inseparable duo are taking an exciting step in their lives and have been seen driving around the city.

© Grosby Group

Fin was recently photographed with Jennifer Garner in the passenger seat, carefully driving, with the actress showing her support for Fin. The pair were seen in a white car in LA.

© Grosby Group

Emme was photographed behind the wheel with the instructor on the passenger side. JLo's child is also having a lot of fun and making the most out of this new chapter. During the latest driving lesson, Emme was seen carefully parking and stopping to buy boba tea with the instructor.

© Grosby Group

Emme wore a casual look, which consisted of black jeans and a black top, paired with white Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. Meanwhile, the instructor wore his uniform and had a casual conversation with the first-time driver.

In California, teens can apply for a learner's permit when they turn 15 1/2, but they must complete an approved driver's education course, which consists of 25 hours of instruction and is taught by a state-licensed school. They must also be accompanied by a knowledgeable adult. When they turn 16, they can apply for a provisional license, which has certain restrictions.