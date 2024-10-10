Bad Bunny sends support to Latinos affected by Hurricane Milton

Bad Bunny's latest release, "Una Velita," came before a terrifying moment, as Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida. The song, which translates to "A Little Candle," is about the effects of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in 2017 and will ring close to home while giving hope to the community. On Wednesday, the Puerto Rican singer shared a heartfelt message to the Latino community in Florida, showing his support.

© MICHAEL TRAN Bad Bunny knows all too well about terrifying hurricanes

Residents were evacuated in preparation for the hurricane's impact, which has reportedly begun flowing into homes and over roads. "To the great Puerto Rican community living in Florida, to the many who arrived after experiencing 'María'... Puerto Rico is with you!" Benito wrote on Instagram, sharing a map of Florida with the Puerto Rican flag. Highlighting the strength of his people, he added: "No matter where in the world you go, we will always have each other."

© IG: @badbunny

After receiving feedback in a DM that said, "And what about the Mexicans?" The "Titi Me Pregunto" singer extended his support to all Latinos: "To all Latinos and living human beings who live in Florida!" But there are a lot of Puerto Ricans in that specific area, and as a Puerto Rican, I wanted to send them that message. But strength to everyone!!!" He clarified.

© IG: @Badbunny

The singer also noted how he has personal relationships with people affected writing, "Not to mention that I have family and friends in those cities." Cities like Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Jacksonville are in the hurricane's path, with forecasts predicting strong winds, heavy rains, and flooding that could affect nearly 11 million people.

Bad Bunny's song, Una Velita, reflected the anxieties of Puerto Ricans during hurricane season and something he experienced when he was only 4 with Hurricane George. "I was a baby but I have the memory. Just as I have the memory of many other storms I went through and the stories that the elders told about hurricanes that passed before like 'Hugo,' 'San Felipe' and many more," he shared on Instagram to explain the inspiration behind the song.

The artist explained he wrote and recorded the song during the passage of the storm 'Ernesto'. The single "relates and transmits the feeling that one experiences while waiting for what will happen when a system like this is about to come."