Mark Consuelos honored 'sexy' wife Kelly Ripa on her 54th birthday with ice cream cake

Mark Consuelos is making sure his wife, Kelly Ripa, feels all the love on her 54th birthday. The star took to social media to pay tribute to Kelly on her big day. "Happy Birthday, Sexy! I'm so glad you were born," he wrote in a photo montage featuring Madonna's "I'm Addicted."

"What a beautiful sprint around the sun. The best is yet to come," he continued. "P.S. I promise not to snore so much this year." The photos featured a throwback of Ripa, family snaps with their daughter Lola, moments with Madonna, date nights, and enjoying time at the beach. Consuelos also posted how Kelly celebrated with ice cream, a tradition for the star. "No birthday would be complete without your favorite annual Fudgie the Whale from Caravel," Consuelos said on air.

"Thank you, Carvel! Thank you for inventing Fudgie the Whale, which is the only reason I agree to turn older every year," Ripa said of the surprise. "This is so nice," she added. "Thank you all for making my birthday so special. Happy birthday to all of you, my fellow Libras!"

The couple, who married in May 1996, have two children: daughter Lola Consuelos and son Joaquin Consuelos. In early 2024, Mark and Kelly Ripa spoke about their unconventional wedding and successful marriage. The pair, one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, got married in a Las Vegas elopement at the Chapel of the Bells.

“We’re definitely going back there,” Consuelos told PEOPLE. “We always try to make a drive-by when we’re in town, but this time, we’re going to take the viewers inside where it all happened.”

The wedding and airfare cost them $179. “It was really romantic, though. It was very sweet,” Ripa revealed. “We cherish those memories, still to this day. It’s been 28 years, and we still can remember every minute of that wedding. And I mean, it was really minutes. It was like two minutes!”

“We checked into the hotel, and I remember going through the Yellow Pages, because they had Yellow Pages back then,” Consuelos told the publication. “I looked up ‘Wedding Chapels’ and the Chapel of the Bells had the biggest, biggest ad. It was one of the first ads, and it was right in the right position of the page,” he added.

During a recent episode of "Live with Kelly & Mark," Ripa vented on how "irritating" it was when her husband "decided he was going to join a gym and hire a trainer" when she was pregnant with their son. "Because I had heard about all of these sympathetic, empathetic husbands that also get pregnant with their wives," she told the audience. "And that the wives gain a bunch of weight, which I did, and the husbands gain it along with them and then they have fun taking it off together." Ripa said Mark refused to be part of the statistics and "turned into Hercules."