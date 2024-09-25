Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos welcome 'spooky season' with mysterious noise on set

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are welcoming Spooky Season a little early. The couple, who hosts the talk show "Live with Kelly and Mark" had to briefly stop their show due to a mysterious noise haunting the set.

© Lorenzo Bevilaqua Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hosting their talk show

The noise was loud and could be heard from everywhere in the studio, prompting Consuelos to say, "It's over! September is over! Creeping up. One more week, that was fast."

Ripa was also trying to find the source of the noise, looking away from the camera to scour the studio "What is that? Is that spooky Halloween music?" she said. The noise lasted for around 20 seconds and was later confirmed to belong to an audience member's cellphone, reports Entertainment Weekly.

While the Halloween tunes came in early, they reached the right location, with Ripa and Consuelos being notorious fans of the holiday, even having a special episode dedicated to it. Last year, the two wore various couple-themed outfits, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Ariana Maddix and Tom Sandoval.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's 'pretty' assistants

© MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in New York

Consuelos and Ripa are known for their comedic banter and lightheartedness, factors that have made them into some of audiences' favorite daytime hosts. Earlier this week, Consuelos and Ripa were talking about "pretty people" problems that people were bringing up online, prompting them to spotlight their assistants, Lauren and Grant.

“I don’t want to reduce them to their looks, because our chiefs of staff are extraordinarily good at their jobs. But they happen to be insanely good-looking people," said Ripa, prompting the camera to pan over them. “They look like a photo shoot!”

While one of the Lauren is married, Consuelos and Ripa made sure to announce that Grant is single. “Ready to mingle," said Ripa.

“So if anybody wants to write in,” joked Consuelos.