Kelly Ripa kisses Mark Consuelos and shows off his ripped body

As summer begins to end, Kelly Ripa shared a look into how she spent the sunny season. On Thursday, she took to Instagram with a gallery of 20 people, places, and things, and there was one clear theme: a shirtless Mark Consuelos.

© IG: @KellyRIpa Kelly and Mark are one of the cutest and most passionate couples in Hollywood

Consuelos is definitely not skipping his days at the gym and is ripped. As a photographer, Ripa was clearly inspired by his body and shared several snaps of her husband showing some skin. The “Live with Kelly and Mark" host made sure to include some photos of them sharing sweet smooches.

Along with Consuelos looking toned, Ripa, who recently revealed that her husband took one of their young sons to Hooters, included some family moments. The couple shares sons Michael, 27, Joaquin, 21, and Lola, 23, who has been making headlines with her boyfriend.

She also included a special photo from the star-studded ceremony at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, when she became a Disney Legend.

© Image Group LA Kelly is officially a Disney Legend and she gave her husband a shout out during her speech

During her speech, Ripa, who met Consuelos on the set of All My Children, said she owed "everything" to the Walt Disney Company personally and professionally, noting that's how she met her "smoking hot husband," per People. The couple met in 1995 when Mark filmed a screen test with her.

© GettyImages Ripa and Consuelos have been together for decades, first meeting on the set of the soap opera "All My Children"

Ripa and Consuelos are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and have been married since 1996. Decades later, their passion and love for each other is always evident: from the NSFW comments to their energy on their talk show, they're one of the greatest examples that finding a love that lasts forever in Holywod is possible.