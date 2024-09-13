Angela Aguilar talks about her argument with Christian Nodal: 'He got angry'

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal have been married for a little over two months. The pair are known for being open about their love and appreciation for each other, both on the stage and on social media. This time the Mexican singer talked about her first argument with Nodal during the opening of the exhibition 'Ángela Aguilar: 10 años cantando y vistiendo a México.'

The singer shared what happened while visiting the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston, Texas. Angela said that her husband got upset with her after she left for the event, at the beginning of her 'Pa'l cora' tour in the U.S.

The exhibition displays some of the most spectacular dresses she has worn throughout her career, and it was in the middle of the presentation that she addressed the audience and talked about her disagreement with Nodal. "I left my husband so I could come here," she told the audience.

Angela continued; "He got angry with me because his tour starts today, so, well, nothing more..." The opening date of the exhibition happened at the same time as Nodal's performance on September 11, at the WAMU Theater in Seattle.

The celebrity couple was not able to spend time together as they were in different states, making it impossible for Angela to fly to Washington and see her husband. Instead, the singer was at the exhibition accompanied by her brother Leonardo Aguilar.

Despite their argument, the pair are going strong in their relationship. Shortly after her attendance at the exhibition, Ángela shared a series of photos with Nodal from the time they spent in Zacatecas, a state in northern Mexico, where her family has a ranch. "Zacatecas with my love," she wrote, to which he reacted with a red heart emoji.