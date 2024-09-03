Kelly Ripa says Mark Consuelos transformed into 'Hercules' while she 'gained 68 pounds' during pregnancy

Many expecting dads have reported having pregnancy cravings alongside their wives; however, Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, was the total opposite as he decided to get fit while she was putting on some pounds. During an episode of "Live with Kelly & Mark," Ripa vented on how "irritating" it was when her hubby "decided he was going to join a gym and hire a trainer" when she was pregnant with son Michael Consuelos.

"Because I had heard about all of these sympathetic, empathetic husbands that also get pregnant with their wives," she told the audience. "And that the wives gain a bunch of weight, which I did, and the husbands gain it along with them and then they have fun taking it off together." Ripa said Mark refused to be part of the statistics and "turned into Hercules."

Kelly Ripa during Sean John Fall 2003 Fashion Show

"Because you did it for both of us, baby," Consuelos quipped. "You gained the weight for both of us," he joked. Ripa revealed she "remember[ed] because [she] had gained 68 pounds" and that a magazine article questioned if she "had seven babies in there."

"He was a big kid!" Mark said, referring to his son. "He was big, I will hand it to him," Ripa said."I go, 'Did you read the part about [me] having seven children?'" she said. "But he brought [the magazine] in with his rippling muscles. He just came from the gym." Mark said he had to "stay fit in case something happens."

The couple, who married in May 1996, have two children: daughter Lola Consuelos, who is 23, and son Joaquin Consuelos, who is 21.

© Getty Images

Kelly recently shared that she once believed she had the ability to communicate with dolphins. During a trip to Mexico, she attempted to test her perceived gift. This conversation arose as she and her husband discussed how technological advancements could enhance animal communication. Ripa recounted the experience, which took place during a friend's birthday celebration on a rented boat for sunset cocktails. "They rented a boat for sunset cocktails. All of a sudden, in the water, we were surrounded by wild dolphins," she recalled, remembering she "had just done the show in Miami, and we'd gone to the Seaquarium, and I swam with the dolphins.

"We were doing a taped piece where we communicate with the dolphins. So I, Kelly Ripa, jump into the water, and I go, 'I know how to talk to the dolphins!' I'm like, 'I'm going to call them over!'" she added. "Our friend Brian was standing on the bow of the boat and he's going, 'Kel, get back in the boat. Those are wild dolphins, those aren't trained dolphins,' " she continued. "But, in my mind, I thought I could talk to the dolphins because I'd spoken so fluently to them."

