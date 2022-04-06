Mindy Kaling reveals the healthy way she dropped her baby weight during the pandemic

Mindy Kaling is opening up about how she dropped the baby weight after welcoming two kids, revealing she wasn’t super focused on a specific diet to achieve results.

The former Mindy Project star recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her approach to postpartum after welcoming daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 18 months.

“I had my son in the first year of the pandemic in September 2020,” the actress told the outletl “It was this almost extended maternity leave. I wasn’t going to be on camera, the studios were shut down.”

She continued, “After I had my daughter I had to shoot a movie, like, two months later, so I was very much like, ‘Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I’m going to eat that for three months.’”

Because Kaling “didn’t have those pressures” of slimming down to get back on camera, the former Office star didn’t feel rushed to lose the baby weight right away when she had her son.

“When the world started coming back a little bit I thought, ‘This kind of eating … is probably not the way to go,’” she recalled, noting that she wasn’t in the habit of giving “any consideration” to what she was eating during the lockdowns.

With a few small changes, the Never Have I Ever creator started to see results.