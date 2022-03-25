Mindy Kaling’s smoking hot look has fans saying, ‘excuse me?’

Mindy Kaling is turning heads. The actress has always shined bright, but her recent Instagram posts have fans and friends leaving fire emojis. On Thursday, Mindy shared two photos in a form-fitting black gown that showed off her waist and impressive walk-in closet.

People are hyping up the mom of two in the comments, including Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who wrote, “Stunning.” Angela Kinsey wrote, “Excuse me?!! Dang,” and you can find several other commenters echoing the same statement. Others gushed, “Smoking’ hot” and “Sexy AF.”

The 42-year-old welcomed her second child Spencer Kaling, in September 2020 and has been a hard-working mom since, with projects like, Legally Blonde 3, Never Have I Ever, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Mindy looks amazing, but she has made it clear she will not let numbers on a scale control her life. “I might like to be the scale I used to be once I was 32 or one things. However, I simply refuse to beat myself up about it,” she told Shape.