Mindy Kaling explains why she doesn’t post photos of her kids’ faces

Don’t expect to see photos of Mindy Kaling’s daughter Katherine and son Spencer’s faces on Instagram anytime soon! The Office alum, 42, opened up in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine about why she is private when it comes to pictures of her kids.

“I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children,” she said. “My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. ... I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

For Mindy, it’s also sometimes “just a safety thing.” The mom of two explained, “I don’t want to be at the airport and have someone be like, ‘Spencer, Katherine,’ and have them look to the people as though they know them or they’re friends. I think that could be really confusing as a kid.”

The Mindy Project star continued, “So that’s the reason I’m doing it, but it’s hard because they’re such a huge part of my life. And I’m like any parent where I’m proud of the things they do. I think they’re so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it!”

Mindy welcomed her first child, Katherine, in 2017 and secretly gave birth to her second, Spencer, in 2020. The actress has kept mum on the paternity of her kids. Back in 2019, Mindy told The New York Times, “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”