What Mindy Kaling had to say about one of Kate Middleton’s recent royal tour looks

Stylish minds think alike! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Belize on Sunday—and showed off her dance moves—wearing a floral smocked dress from Tory Burch, which Mindy Kaling happens to have in her wardrobe.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Tory Burch dress on March 20 in Belize

Tory Burch shared a photo of Kate sporting the colorful design on Tuesday. “I have this dress and I screeched when I saw it on her,” Mindy commented on the Instagram post.

It’s not the first time the royal and Hollywood star have had the same dress. Back in 2014, Mindy posted a photo of herself and Kate wearing the same L.K. Bennett dress. The Duchess wore the chic number during her royal tour of Australia, while The Office alum wore the dress on an episode of The Mindy Project.

Sharing a split photo of herself and the Duchess in the L.K. Bennett design, Mindy jokingly wrote: “UHH, Miss Duchess Whoever, I WORE this dress last week! What’s next? Kate in my donut print pajama bottoms I mean c’mon.”