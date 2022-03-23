What Mindy Kaling had to say about one of Kate Middleton’s looks
What Mindy Kaling had to say about one of Kate Middleton’s recent royal tour looks

The actress ‘screeched’ when she saw the Duchess wearing a particular dress in Belize

By HOLA! USA -New York

Stylish minds think alike! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Belize on Sunday—and showed off her dance moves—wearing a floral smocked dress from Tory Burch, which Mindy Kaling happens to have in her wardrobe.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Tory Burch dress on March 20 in Belize©Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Tory Burch dress on March 20 in Belize

Tory Burch shared a photo of Kate sporting the colorful design on Tuesday. “I have this dress and I screeched when I saw it on her,” Mindy commented on the Instagram post.

It’s not the first time the royal and Hollywood star have had the same dress. Back in 2014, Mindy posted a photo of herself and Kate wearing the same L.K. Bennett dress. The Duchess wore the chic number during her royal tour of Australia, while The Office alum wore the dress on an episode of The Mindy Project.

Sharing a split photo of herself and the Duchess in the L.K. Bennett design, Mindy jokingly wrote: “UHH, Miss Duchess Whoever, I WORE this dress last week! What’s next? Kate in my donut print pajama bottoms I mean c’mon.”

Mindy reacted to Kate's Tory Burch dress writing, 'I have this dress and I screeched when I saw it on her'©Getty Images
Mindy reacted to Kate’s Tory Burch dress writing, ‘I have this dress and I screeched when I saw it on her’

Kate has been making a colorful splash on her 2022 royal tour of the Caribbean. The Duchess stunned in a shimmering pink gown from The Vampire’s Wife on her final night in Belize. The following day, the mom of three looked like a ray of sunshine as she arrived in Jamaica on March 22 wearing a yellow Roksanda dress. Kate later changed into a colorful vintage frock by Willow Hilson for her and William’s visit to Trench Town.

The Duke and Duchess are undertaking an official visit to the realms of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year. The couple’s tour will conclude later this week in the Bahamas.

