Prince William and Kate dance during royal tour: ‘They were shaking their waists like nobody’s business’

The dancing Duke and Duchess! Prince William and Kate kicked off their royal tour of the Caribbean over the weekend. During their first full day in Belize on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time with the Garifuna community in Hopkins, where they had the opportunity to experience some of their traditions.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ parents showed off their dance moves during the outing. Prince William danced with Laura Cacho, who said: “He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.”

Laura also praised Kate saying the Duchess was “excellent.” “They were shaking their waists like nobody’s business,” Laura said, according to HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash.

The Dancing Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Mixed reviews on their skills, kids I spoke to thought William needed more practice! #RoyalVisitBelizepic.twitter.com/kFq9D7Fb4c — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 20, 2022

The Cambridges’ social media accounts shared footage from the visit writing, “Wow! What a welcome.” “It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins,” the caption continued. “Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event!”