Kate Middleton stuns in head-to-toe blue at service with royal family members

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in blue for the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday. Kate attended the service at Westminster Abbey wearing a sophisticated coat dress by Catherine Walker, which she accessorized with a matching pillbox hat and navy heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in head-to-toe blue on Commonwealth Day

Kate appeared to show her continued support for Ukraine by wearing the same sapphire and diamond earrings and necklace she wore to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife First Lady Olena Zelenska back in October 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the service at London’s Westminster Abbey, where they tied the knot nearly 11 years ago

Prince William complemented his wife on March 14 sporting a navy suit and blue tie. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Alexandra at the service held at London’s Westminster Abbey. Following the service, ﻿William, a real-life Prince Charming, was seen holding an umbrella over his wife, to shield her from the rain.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Queen Elizabeth, who is Head of the Commonwealth and Sovereign of 14 Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK, would not be in attendance. The 95-year-old monarch asked the Prince of Wales to instead represent her at the service. Commonwealth Day is an “annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.”