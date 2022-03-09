James Middleton says sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton ‘inspire’ him

The Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton are among the “incredible women” who inspire James Middleton every day. The 34 year old gave his big sisters a special shout-out while marking International Women’s Day on March 8.

“Celebrating International Women’s Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman’s best friend too,” James captioned a photo of his wife, Alizée Thevenet, feeding a baby goat with two dogs behind her.

“I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day,” Prince George’s uncle continued. “Happy International Women’s day.”

James gave his sisters, mom and wife a special shout-out on International Women’s Day

While James paid tribute to his wife, mother Carole Middleton and sisters on International Women’s Day, the Cambridges, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated Queen Elizabeth with a joint post.

“In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022,” Clarence House and the Cambridges’ Instagram account wrote alongside photos of the monarch. “Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

William and Kate also commemorated IWD by highlighting seven inspiring women they have met over the past year, including US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Lynda Sneddon, who is the mother of Kate’s “number one fan,” Mila.