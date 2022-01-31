Throwback photo of Kate Middleton and siblings released for a special reason

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother is celebrating another trip around the sun! Carole Middleton turned 67 on Monday, Jan. 31. To mark the Middleton matriarch’s birthday, her company Party Pieces shared a throwback photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal grandmother, along with a message that reads: “Happiest of Birthdays to the party planner extraordinaire! We hope you have the most magical day.✨.”

According to HELLO! the black-and-white image is from 1989. A young Kate is seen standing next to her mother, while blowing a party blower and sporting a party hat. Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand, the photo also features the Duchess’ younger siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, behind their mom.

Carole told the Daily Mail last year that her children “inspired” her business. Recalling trying to find party supplies for her daughter Kate’s fifth birthday, Carole said, “All I could find were basic clown plates,” adding, “I realised there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn’t too expensive and which looked good, so decided to design my own.”